COVID-19 vaccination preparations underway in rural communities

INDIANA (WFIE) - Preparations are underway for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, including in rural communities and at CVS Pharmacies across the Tri-State.
Shawn Werner with the Dubois County Health Department says the county submitted its vaccine plan to the state last week. It includes freezer and refrigeration storage at the health department, but it does not include storage for the ultra-cold vaccine, which he says is fairly common among health departments.
Werner says the county is planning to set up mass vaccination clinics, where he expects the majority of the population in Dubois County will be vaccinated.
He says the county is not in direct contact with other distributors - pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens - because they will more than likely act as their own provider of the vaccine when the time comes.
Officials with CVS Pharmacy say when vaccines are available for wide distribution, the company will offer them at all of their pharmacy locations, including here in the Tri-State.
CVS officials say every pharmacy has storage options for all but one of the current vaccine candidates. With the current guidelines, every pharmacy would be able to store the vaccines for up to 20 days.
The issue for many rural areas, however, is getting the vaccines to the community.
In Perry County, Dr. William Marcrum with the health department says Perry County Memorial Hospital is not among the first to receive the vaccine. Because of that, his doctors and nurses could have to rely on Deaconess Health System until the vaccine arrives.
”First priority is suppose to be healthcare workers on the frontline,” says Dr. Marcrum. “For that reason, several larger hospitals have been chosen as vaccination sites. It’s my understanding that those of us who are in some of the outlying areas will actually go to Deaconess Hospital to receive the first round of vaccinations.”
Dr. Marcrum mentioned there is no set timeline on when the vaccines could arrive and be distributed, but he says as more vaccines become available, he hopes Perry County Memorial Hospital will be in the second wave of Hoosier hospitals to receive the vaccine.
Until then, Dr. Marcrum says the drive to Evansville to get the vaccine will be worth the effort.
“None of us have ever dealt with a nationwide pandemic,” shared Dr. Marcrum.
Officials with CVS say 70% of the U.S. population lives within three miles of a CVS Pharmacy, so officials feel confident in their ability to vaccinate the public.
Since there is still no timeline for vaccine rollouts. Local county officials still encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
