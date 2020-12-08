3 arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies across Illinois & Indiana

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Three people are in custody in connection to a string of armed robberies in Southern Illinois and Southwest Indiana.
Terre Haute police say Amber Nunley, Tangela Winemiller, and Steven Williams are suspects in at least nine armed robberies in November, including the one at Jumpin’ Jimmy’s in Mount Carmel, Illinois.
Authorities say they mostly targeted hotels and gas stations around Terre Haute.
Police say the investigation was a joint effort and that it’s still an active investigation.
