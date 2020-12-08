Academy Sports + Outdoors to donate $2K shopping spree to Carver Community Organization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Academy Sports + Outdoors in Evansville is donating a $2,000 holiday shopping spree to the Carver Community Organization to buy holiday gifts for local children.
Organization leaders say they will use the money to shop for gifts likes new shoes, clothes, sports equipment, camping gear and more.
The Carver Community Organization’s mission is to provide unique programs and services within a safe environment that teaches respect for self, others, and the community.
