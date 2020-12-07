Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker giving Monday COVID briefing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 briefing.
The state is reporting 7,598 new cases and 90 new deaths Monday.
As of Monday, Illinois has at least 796,264 total positive COVID-19 cases and 13,343 deaths statewide.
Since our last update Friday, the map shows 45 new cases in Wayne County, 31 new cases and two new deaths in White County, 47 new cases in Wabash County, and 14 new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,034 cases, 34 deaths
- White County - 712 cases, 11 deaths
- Wabash County - 706 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 266 cases, 4 deaths
