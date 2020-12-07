Warrick Co. middle schools put all after school activities on pause

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation is putting every extracurricular and sport on hold until January.
“Our passionate goal is to keep this school open in person as long as we possibly can. So that’s basketball, band, debate, math academy,” said John Bertram, the principal at Castle North Middle School.
School officials say this decision was made with guidance from the health department.
“Part of our decision-making process, we were looking at numbers. And the numbers of teams that were being entirely quarantined was a little concerning to us,” explained Bertram. “Because when you take out an entire team, that’s a significant block of a student body. If they unknowingly were carrying the virus as a result of the extracurricular and bringing it into the building, that circle was continuing to widen.”
Bertram says by putting Warrick County middle school extracurricular and sports on pause, it will prevent having to quarantine multiple students at one time.
Bertram says at their middle school, six out of 12 teams have had to be quarantined at one time or another. Two are in quarantine right now.
“By nature, I’m an extremely competitive person. I’m an ex-collegiate athlete, and not holding competitions is very, very difficult for me on a personal level, but the primary function of a school is to educate children,” shared Bertram.
School officials say they want students to stay in-person and felt this decision was necessary in order to that.
“We firmly believe our educational services are delivered in person at a far more effective manner than they are virtually,” said Bertram.
