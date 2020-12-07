Staying chilly through Tuesday, warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After starting the day with a few scattered snowflakes, our temperatures made it into the low to mid 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight hours, but we are not expecting any more rain or snow. Temperatures will fall out of the 40s and through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Our winds will be calm overnight, so the wind chill will not be a factor, but patchy frost may develop in some locations late tonight into early Tuesday.
We will see a little more sunshine on Tuesday, but it will still be partly cloudy. A light southerly breeze will slowly start to push some warmer air up into the Tri-State, so we will tack on a couple more degrees, topping out in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon, which is average for this time of year.
Our skies will turn mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, and that warmer air will continue to flow into our region from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and upper 50s to around 60° Thursday.
I think most of us will break into the lower 60s on Friday, but clouds start to build into our region Thursday night into Friday morning, and rain returns Friday evening as a cold front approaches from the west.
The rain will continue through Friday night and into Saturday morning as that cold front swings through the Tri-State. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Our rain chances will taper off Saturday afternoon and evening as that weather system pushes off to our east, but some wrap-around moisture on the backside of that system could still bring us some clouds and even a stray shower on Sunday.
We will also see a drop in our temperatures behind that cold front. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Saturday but will only make it into the low to mid 40s Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.