Sheriff’s Office: Owensboro man arrested after 6-mile chase

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is in jail after leading law enforcement officers on a late-night chase.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to pull over a suspected intoxicated driver at New Hartford Road and East Byers Avenue just before 11 Sunday night.
They say the driver refused to pull over, starting a chase.
According to documents, after a six-mile chase, the driver crashed the car at the intersection of East Parrish Avenue and Leitchfield Road, where the driver fled on foot.
They say an officer with the Owensboro Police Department found the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joseph Horn, hiding in a ditch a short distance from the crash.
Horn was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on a long list of charges.
