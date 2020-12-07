Scattered Snow, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Slightly colder as a weak disturbance drops in from the Great Lakes. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow early as highs descend into the lower 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered flurries early. Lows dropping into the upper 20s.
Dry weather will be featured Tuesday through Thursday. Southerly winds will stretch temps into the upper-50s Wednesday…upper 50s to 60-degrees Thursday.
Rain chances increase Friday with high temps climbing into the lower 60s. There will be enough energy in the atmosphere to produce a few thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday morning.
