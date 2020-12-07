Old National Bank offers pair of buildings for mural projects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank is looking to brighten up downtown Evansville.
With the help of the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, Old National is offering up a pair of its buildings for mural projects.
Those buildings are located at 101 Northwest 4th and 123 Main.
According to the Request for Proposal, Old National wants the murals to create a sense of excitement and vivid pride downtown.
For more information on the project - or to submit your proposal - you can click here.
The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on January 12.
