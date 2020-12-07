6 new local Hoosier COVID deaths reported; 179 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,700 new coronavirus cases and 42 additional deaths Monday.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 387,278 and 5,986 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows four new deaths in Gibson County and one new death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
According to the state map, there are 179 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 68 new cases in Warrick County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, eight new cases in Perry County, 32 new cases in Posey County, 27 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Spencer County, and 11 new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 11,730 cases, 140 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,982 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,912 cases, 77 deaths
- Perry Co. - 944 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,470 cases, 22 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,385 cases, 38 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,029 cases, 9 deaths
- Pike Co. - 650 cases, 21 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.