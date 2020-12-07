4 more local COVID-19 deaths reported in KY; Green River District up 123 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death and 123 new cases.
Of those new cases, 69 are in Henderson County, 21 are in Daviess County, 16 are in Union County, eight are in Ohio County, four are in Webster county, three are in Hancock County, and two new cases are in McLean County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
The district has now recorded a total of 9,490 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials say 7,061 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing three new deaths and 56 additional cases Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 2,070 confirmed cases. Of those reported cases, 1,310 people have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 696 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,936 cases, 54 deaths, 2,886 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,531 cases, 23 deaths, 1,357 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,070 cases, 64 deaths, 1,310 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,184 cases, 18 deaths, 815 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,284 cases, 42 deaths, 1,688 recovered
- Webster Co. - 588 cases, 8 deaths, 459 recovered
- McLean Co. - 421 cases, 21 deaths, 324 recovered
- Union Co. - 754 cases, 9 deaths, 644 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 323 cases, 11 deaths, 245 recovered
