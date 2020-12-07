Mater Dei Girls Basketball off to solid start this Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re about a month into the girls high school basketball season in Indiana, and one team, that’s off to a good start, is Mater Dei.
The Wildcats are 5-1, after the first week of December, with their only loss coming, to undefeated Forest Park, who, is having an excellent season so far, themselves.
Chad Breeden’s Wildcats are led, by a talented senior class, and four solid juniors. 6′0″ power forward, Mariah Dickerson leads the way inside, while Emily Beckerle, Kate Breeden, Caitlyn Madden, and Kennedy Wenger all provide solid scoring inside and outside.
With the ongoing pandemic, the ‘Cats agree, it’s been a season like no other, but they’ve actually been very fortunate, not having any games cancelled by Covid-19, and they’ve managed to stay pretty healthy, too.
“The kids really do a great job of keeping their masks on when they’re not on the court -- staying socially distanced on the bench, in the stands, during the other team’s game,” said Mater Dei girls basketball head coach, Chad Breeden. “We’ve been really lucky to not have any close contacts or positive cases within the program. I think we’re really deep. All of them have varsity experience. Some of them have had their minutes increased, but all of them played three years together, so there’s just kind of a cohesiveness about the team that’s really paying off in games.”
“I’m really excited of how we’ve started out,” said Mater Dei senior guard, Caitlyn Madden. “It’s definitely a change from last year, but we do have a lot of seniors on our varsity team this year, and I think we just want to make the best of it and prove what we can do.”
Mater Dei will now prepare for a tough stretch on their schedule, as they will host Mount Vernon, Tuesday, December 8, before going to play at Castle, on December 10.
