Hadi Shriners half-pot drawing set for Mon. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shriners will announce the winner of their half-pot drawing Monday.
As of Saturday, their half-pot totaled more than $85,000.
You can still get your tickets Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can find those tickets at the following locations:
- Eastside – the parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture
- Northside – First Ave North Park lot near 5/3 Bank
- Westside – Corner of 11th and Franklin Street
- Downtown – Hadi Shrine Office at Walnut and Riverside
They’ll have extra staff on hand for the anticipated crowd.
The drawing will happen Monday night at 7.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.