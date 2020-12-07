Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire officials say there were called just before 6 p.m. Sunday night to the 1800 block of Wells Road.
That’s south of Weir and just north of Apex.
Crews say they arrived to find two mobile homes on fire with partial roof and wall collapse.
Officials say there were several things close to the fire including a tractor, drums of fuel and used motor oil, multiple gas powered hand tools and landscaping equipment, along with stacks of tires and piles of split wood for a wood stove.
Graham Volunteer Fire Department was called in to help.
Officials say it took two hours to knock the fire out and nearly four and half hours to get it completely extinguished.
They say the fire started by trash being burned in a fire pit that spread to an awning.
Fire officials say no was hurt.
The American Red Cross was also called to the scene.
Below are some more images captured by the Greenville Fire Department.
