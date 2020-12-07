EVSC holds meeting to find ways to help teachers during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is holding a board meeting Monday evening, and one main topic that the board is set to touch on is helping teachers during this difficult time.
The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on many different professions for the last nine months.
With higher case numbers in the area leading to more quarantines and isolations, many teachers are facing larger workloads than ever before.
We spoke to School Board President Jeff Worthington who says the board is set to propose some options that will hopefully alleviate some stress that their teachers have been facing.
The school board is currently in an executive session with the board meeting slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Our Bethany Miller will be there as members propose those options to help teachers during this time and will have more details on the meeting at 14 News at 10 p.m.
