EVSC approves 2021-22 school calendar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The school board approved next year’s school calendar, and they’ve agreed to start next year on a staggered schedule.
In a similar fashion to how some schools resumed in-person learning this year, the EVSC will have students with last names A through J return in-person on August 9, and will attend school on the 10.
Students with last names K through Z will attend in person on the 11 and 12. All students will be in-person starting Friday, August 13.
