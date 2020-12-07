Dubois Co. Community Foundation awarded $4.4M grant from Lilly Endowment

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Dubois County Community Foundation announced that they have been awarded a Large-Scale Community Leadership Grant of $4.4 million from the Lilly Endowment.
They say the grant will be used to help improve access to services that address mental health and substance abuse disorders in Dubois County and the surrounding region.
According to a press release, Dubois County Community Foundation is one of 11 community foundations in Indiana to receive a Large-Scale Leadership Grant as part of a highly competitive component of the GIFT VII initiative of Lilly Endowment.
