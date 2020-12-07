Darmstadt church offers mask-optional service

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A church off Boonville New Harmony Road is hosting weekend worship services in-person, but for one of those services, masks are not required.
Officials with Trinity Lutheran Church say just getting back inside the sanctuary took months after drive-in services and streaming services online at the governor’s recommendations.
Now, however, it’s the sign out front that has some people doing a double-take. It refers to the mask-optional Sunday service hosted inside the church’s sanctuary.
“The governor does not consider us to be a public place,” says Pastor Stan Temme. “Religious groups are not public places. We can gather, I believe now it’s up to 50 members, which we spread out over the sanctuary, and since we are not a public place, masks are not required.”
That does not mean COVID-19 protocols are thrown out the door. In fact, the church is loaded with safety protocols.
As Pastor Temme explained, even on Sundays families wear masks as they enter the church, and it’s not until they are seated socially distant from other families that members will remove their masks to sing and receive communion.
“Saturdays we sit in pews not marked by blue tape,” says Pastor Temme, “and so they are using hymnals and worship materials that no one has touched for a whole week. Then on Sundays, they sit in opposite pews, and again, those have not been used in an entire week.”
Doors around the church are propped open to avoid touching the handles, and bulletins are marked as new and old, with hand sanitizer close by.
“We no longer pass the offering plate,” stated Temme. “People give their offering on the way in and pick up their bulletin on the way in.”
Pastor Temme says the Sunday morning service is usually attended by younger families and members who work out in the community.
“For those folks who would have a concern,” says Temme, “well, then we offer the Saturday service where we do require the mask if they feel safer there.”
He says overall, the church has not experienced a coronavirus outbreak.
Nine members contracted the virus outside of the church, and all have recovered, according to the pastor.
“Everyone has their own preferences, and we respect those preferences,” shared Pastor Temme. “All of our members trust our Lord for their protection, but they also know that in trusting Him, they do not test the Lord. So they are following practices that benefit themselves, and they know will protect their neighbor.”
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Health Department say, as an agency, they support wearing a mask anytime an individual is in public or around other people. Officials also say if a member of your household tests positive, it is a good idea to wear a mask even at home.
They say especially during times of high community spread, wearing a mask can help slow the spread of the virus.
