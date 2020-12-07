City of Evansville seeking additional eviction relief funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is asking for more money to help residents facing eviction.
The city is asking for approval of more than $750,000 additional federal COVID-19 funds.
Officials say the city council will consider approving a finance ordinance on Monday that would allocate emergency financial assistance for residents facing the end of the CDC eviction moratorium.
If approved, the Salvation Army and CAPE would handle dispersing the money.
