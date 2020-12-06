Woman creates ‘Giving Wall’ outside Newburgh home

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re walking or driving through Newburgh, you may notice the Christmas decorations on several businesses and houses.
But one Newburgh woman took decorating this holiday season to a new level.
On top of the Christmas decorations, you’ll notice a wall full of zip lock baggies.
It’s a Giving Wall.
The owner of the home, Janet Richard, says if you’re in need, just come by and grab a bag, no questions asked.
The bags contain everything from winter hats, gloves, toothpaste, razors, hygiene products, scarves and more.
Richard says when she bought the home in 2016, she always wanted it to be something that everyone could enjoy.
She says with how difficult this year has been, what better way than to give back.
“I kind of wanted to bring the house back to life. So I’ve always had the idea of doing the giving wall, but this is the first year that I’ve actually had the chance to get it done,” said Richard. “With a lot of help from a lot of friends it’s coming to life, this year anyways. I’d like to continue. If it works out well, I’d like to continue it from now on.”
The bags also contain a little note reminding everyone they’re not going through hard times alone.
