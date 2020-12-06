IN reports over 6.6K new coronavirus cases, 121 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports on Sunday 6,678 new coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 381,617 and 5,944 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows a new COVID-19 related death in Spencer County.
According to the state map, there are 121 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 40 in Warrick County, 38 in Posey County, 28 in Dubois County, 21 in Gibson County, 18 in Spencer County, 15 in Pike County and 13 in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 11,551 cases, 139 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,939 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,844 cases, 76 deaths
- Perry Co. - 936 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,438 cases, 22 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,358 cases, 34 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,021 cases, 9 deaths
- Pike Co. - 639 cases, 21 deaths
