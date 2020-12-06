Mostly cloudy and cool Monday, warmer by midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few sprinkles or flurries are possible tonight and tomorrow morning, but we are not expecting any significant or widespread precipitation of any kind.
Our temperatures made it into the low to mid 40s this afternoon, but we will fall out of the 40s and through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 20s by Monday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day on Monday. Much like today, our temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s, which is just a couple of degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, and our winds will begin to slowly shift to the southwest, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. As a result, we will tack on a couple more degrees, climbing into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.
The big warm-up starts on Wednesday as that southerly flow really takes over. Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday, which is more than 10° warmer than average.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60° on Friday, but our skies will turn mostly cloudy, and rain is possible Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west.
Rain will remain possible through Friday night and into Saturday morning as that cold front swings through the Tri-State. A stray shower could wrap around on the backside of that system on Sunday, but right now it looks mainly dry.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s on Saturday, but we will only make it into the low to mid 40s on the other side of that cold front on Sunday.
