Indiana, Kentucky officials direct flags to fly at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear direct flags at state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff Monday to remember those who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Both governors are also asking businesses and residents to lower their flags Monday.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day takes place every year on December 7, the anniversary of when the naval base in Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service, leading the country to join World War II.
In the 1941 attack, 2,403 American servicemen and civilians lost their life while 1,178 others were injured.
