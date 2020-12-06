Hopkins Co. man arrested on attempted murder charge

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is in jail on an attempted murder charge early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Mae Von Drive for a medical emergency just after 2 a.m.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, 31-year-old Nathaniel Spears attacked the victim in her sleep. They say Spears straddled the victim on her bed and was holding a knife.
Officials tell 14 News the victim was able to get the knife away from Spears but was still assaulted by him.
We are told the victim had extreme swelling to her left eye and pain to her left hand. She was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment.
Spears is booked in the Hopkins County Jail for attempted murder and strangulation in the 2nd degree.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
