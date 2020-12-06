EPD: Burglars hit Evansville church at two locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating burglaries at two different OneLife Church locations.
Police reports show it happened Thursday.
Officers nearly $4,000 of property was stolen from their location on Plaza East Boulevard.
According to a report, the front door was broken in with a brick.
Officials say there is security footage of someone breaking in and stealing a keyboard.
The other burglary happened at their West Lloyd Expressway location.
Police say a suspect there broke in the door and took more than $4000 worth of items there.
