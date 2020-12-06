EPD: Burglars hit Evansville church at two locations

EPD: Burglars hit Evansville church at two locations
(Source: WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook and Jill Lyman | December 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 4:00 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating burglaries at two different OneLife Church locations.

Police reports show it happened Thursday.

Officers nearly $4,000 of property was stolen from their location on Plaza East Boulevard.

According to a report, the front door was broken in with a brick.

Officials say there is security footage of someone breaking in and stealing a keyboard.

The other burglary happened at their West Lloyd Expressway location.

Police say a suspect there broke in the door and took more than $4000 worth of items there.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.