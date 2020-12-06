Boonville holds 74th Christmas parade

“With the state and city guidelines that we had to follow, we couldn’t have walkers and marchers and stuff like that. We couldn’t have our marching bands because of blowing on the instruments. We had to do what we had to do, but it still worked,” said President of Boonville Merchants Association Karen Hullett. “I think everybody was still happy to see it happen, something they could count on and being normal, and we followed all the guidelines and stayed safe.”