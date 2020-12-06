Boonville holds 74th Christmas parade

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, folks got a taste of the holiday spirit Sunday as Boonville held its annual Christmas parade.
This was the city’s 74th annual, which is the longest running Christmas parade in the entire state.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, it was likely one of the shortest they’ve ever had, as only 12 vehicles and floats were entered this year.
Still, organizers say it counts as a parade, and they were happy to put it on.
“With the state and city guidelines that we had to follow, we couldn’t have walkers and marchers and stuff like that. We couldn’t have our marching bands because of blowing on the instruments. We had to do what we had to do, but it still worked,” said President of Boonville Merchants Association Karen Hullett. “I think everybody was still happy to see it happen, something they could count on and being normal, and we followed all the guidelines and stayed safe.”
Next year will be Boonville’s 75th annual christmas parade.
They’re hoping by then, they can do it up really big like they have in years past.
