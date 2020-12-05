State map shows over 7.7K new coronavirus cases, 256 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 7,793 new coronavirus cases and 78 new deaths on Saturday.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 375,019 confirmed coronavirus cases along with 5,910 deaths.
According to the state map there is one new COVID-19 related death in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties.
The state map shows 256 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 77 in Warrick County, 72 in Gibson County, 63 in Dubois County, 20 in Perry County, 16 in Posey County, 14 in Pike County and 12 in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 11,430 cases, 139 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,911 cases, 34 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,804 cases, 76 deaths
- Perry Co. - 923 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,400 cases, 22 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 2,337 cases, 34 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 1,003 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 624 cases, 21 deaths
