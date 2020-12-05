Police: Man stole cash register from Madisonville Taco Bell

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man broke into a closed Taco Bell lobby and swiped a cash register.
They say it happened Saturday at the Madison Square Avenue location.
Officers say they tried to stop a SUV as part of the investigation, but the driver took off on Sandcut Road.
Officers and deputies chased the driver onto Highway 2171 and then on South Main Street.
They say the SUV stopped after the driver hit spike strips.
Police say 39-year-old Heath Baldwin was the driver, and the cash register was in the front seat.
He now faces charges including burglary. Police say he also had a warrant.
The mugshot available from the Hopkins County Jail was from a prior arrest in September.
