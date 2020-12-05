Muhlenberg Co. deputies say GoFundMe for child with cancer is not legit

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office says there is a fraudulent GoFundMe account created by a local resident.
They say the account is trying to collect money for a young child with leukemia.
The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been identified, and charges are expected.
Officials say as holidays are approaching, scammers will often use this time of year in an effort to take advantage of people’s generosity.
Please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office 270-338-3345 or Central Dispatch 270-338-2000 if you have any questions in reference to the legitimacy of a charity or would like to report a scam.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.