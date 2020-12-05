Investigation underway after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Detectives are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital early Saturday morning.
Evansville police responded to the 2400 block of Ravenswood Drive in reference to a shots fired run around 3:30 a.m.
According to a news release, the reporter told police their house had been shot and their window was busted. While officers were on their way to the scene, police say they were notified of a gunshot victim that arrived at an area hospital with a wound to his hand.
EPD says officers found blood and shell casings in the street.
We are told since officers tracked blood droplets to a residence on Ravenswood Drive, police cleared the house for other possible victims. Police say they did not find other victims but found more blood.
Officials tell 14 News the victim is expected to survive his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979
