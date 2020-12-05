Henderson County Public Library reaches settlement agreement with ex-director

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A lawsuit against the Henderson County Public Library has been settled.
This latest development regarding the lawsuit comes from the library board’s attorney.
Former library director Caleb May filed the lawsuit following the termination of his contract, which came after he made comments on Facebook that questioned the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement.
May claimed his termination was an act of retaliation for his right to free expression.
The board’s attorney says an order of dismissal has been filed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.