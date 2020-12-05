Groundbreaking held for 7 new homes being built with Habitat partnerships

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking for seven families in Heim Ridge Subdivision in Chandler Saturday.
The families say blood, sweat, and tears will go into their homes, and Saturday was a day to remember.
For the families, it’s a new beginning thanks to a Habitat for Humanity partnership with the USCA rural development self help housing.
“Both programs are both very sweat equity oriented. Habitat requires 400 hours. 200 hours that is by the head of household and then another 200 hours by their friends and family,” said Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Warrick County Amy Hobbs.
The families who were chosen include the Thompson, Spencer, Stanley, Dills, Miller, and Mangold families.
“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve worked really hard to get here today, and we’re excited to like spend forever here,” said Shelby Mangold and Antonio Letcher.
Officials call these ground breakings more of a hand up - and not a handout.
“These families work very hard. They both have mortgages at the end, one with us and one with USDA. These are not free houses. These families work very hard,” said Hobbs. “There’s no give away here.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.