EPD asking public to help find child’s home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a child’s family.
According to EPD, officers responded to Weinbach Avenue in reference to a reporter finding a young child walking around 2:30 Saturday morning. This is just north of the Lloyd Expressway.
Officials say the reporter attempted to approach the child that she believed to be about six-years-old, but he ran away from her. That’s when police say they found the child on Weinbach Avenue, just north of Virginia Street.
We are told the child appears to be between the ages of four to six-years-old and was very minimal to almost nonverbal.
Despite several possible leads, police say they weren’t able to find the child’s home. The Department of Child Services was contacted and took the child.
According to authorities, no one has reported a missing child at this time.
EPD is asking the public to contact the Vanderburgh County D.C.S. at 812-421-5400, or the Evansville Police Department if you might know anything about this child.
