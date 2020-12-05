Dog swims from Evansville to Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders spent time Saturday afternoon trying to rescue a dog named Allie.
That’s according to It Takes a Village.
They say Allie was recently adopted and got loose in Downtown Evansville.
When people were trying to catch her, they say she jumped into the Ohio River, and started swimming.
It Takes a Village posted to their Facebook, saying the dog swam over to Henderson.
It Takes a Village has teams on the Henderson side of the river looking for her.
If you see her, you’re asked to call them at 812-909-1306.
