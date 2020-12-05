Colder Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a hard frost this morning, sunny skies and tranquil winds pushed temps into the lower 50s. Tonight, skies becoming partly cloudy with lows sinking into the upper 20s.
Sunday, cooler as a weak disturbance drops in from the Great Lakes. Mostly cloudy with some sun as highs descend into the mid-40s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy as lows fall into the lower 30s.
Dry weather will be featured Monday through Thursday. Southerly winds will stretch temps into the mid-50s Wednesday…upper 50s Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday with high temps in the lower 50s.
