WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to give his daily coronavirus update Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The state map shows 10,526 new COVID-19 cases and 148 new deaths Friday.
Illinois now has at least 770,088 total positive COVID-19 cases and 12,974 deaths statewide.
The map shows two new deaths in Wayne County and one new death in Edwards County.
It shows 21 new cases in Wayne County, 17 new cases in White County, 13 new cases in Wabash County, and 10 new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 989 cases, 34 deaths
- White County - 681 cases, 9 deaths
- Wabash County - 659 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 252 cases, 4 deaths
