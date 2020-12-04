Warrick Co. Schools suspend middle school extra-curricular activities, athletics

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation announced Friday that middle school extra-curricular activities and athletics are temporarily suspended, including all practices, games, and performances.
This suspension will go into effect on Monday, December 7.
WCSO officials say the school corporation will re-evaluate the situation in early January.
According to a press release, this decision was made after consulting with the Warrick County Health Department and middle school principals.
