Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for ToyTown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army will be collecting donations for ToyTown starting on Friday morning.
Donations can be dropped off at Evansville’s west side Walmart location from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Salvation Army says it was able to give two gifts each to more than 1,400 children last year, thanks to ToyTown donations.
For those who are unable to stop by the Walmart on Friday, people can still drop a new toy into any ToyTown box at a partner business around Evansville.
The following list are businesses identified as 2020 ToyTown partners:
- IGA - 2220 E. Morgan Ave.
- IGA - 6401 N. Green River Rd.
- Pro Rehab - 4659 N. First Ave.
- Pro Rehab - 415 Crosslake Dr.
- Pro Rehab - 1101 Professional Blvd.
- Pro Rehab - 5625 Pearl Drive, Suite 100
- Pro Rehab (Newburgh) - 8887 High Point Drive, Suite E
- Pro Rehab (Boonville) - 3070 Warrick Dr.
- YMCA - 22 NW 6th St.
- Dunigan YMCA - 6846 Oak Grove Rd.
- Evansville Airport - 7801 Bussing Dr.
- State Farm - 11 Vann Ave.
- State Farm - 2727 N. First Ave.
- Tools for Teaching - 401 S. Green River Rd.
- Dollar General - 2101 Mount Vernon Ave.
- Rural King - 2800 St. Joe Ave.
- Rural King - 2300 E. Morgan Ave.
- Hobby Lobby - 5300 E. Indiana St.
- Gerber Collision - 704 Wabash Ave.
- Michelle’s - 2809 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 14
- Dollar General - 3220 Mariner Dr.
