Police: Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at group of people

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was arrested after officers say he pointed a gun at a group of people.
According to a press release, on Wednesday, it was reported that 37-year-old Ronald Gower pointed a handgun at a group of people in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
Officers say they arrested him on a wanton endangerment charge.
They say they found a bag that belonged to Gower that contained drugs that officers believe to be marijuana and methamphetamine.
They say they also found multiple magazines that belonged to the handgun.
Gower was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
