Patchy Fog; Scattered Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early but lows will remain above freezing. Not as cold this morning under cloudy skies with temps hovering above freezing. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered rain as high temps remain in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, clearing and colder with lows dipping into the upper 20s.
Saturday, is turning out brighter now the vigorous area of low pressure is sliding east. Expect northerly winds under mostly sunny skies. Seasonable temps in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday, mostly sunny with steady high temps in the mid to upper 40s.
