MVC finalizes 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

With the attendance limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Purple Aces fans can follow the team through the UE Athletics App and the ESPN3 and ESPN+ platforms. The app will be your exclusive home for the digital game program, which will be released for all home games. It also features game updates, exclusive offers and breaking news. The ESPN app is your home for most UE conference contests. It gives you the best seat in the house to follow Evansville all season long.