Middle school brings holiday cheer to students, delivering gifts to contest winners

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Middle School is exclusively online learning right now, which means its usual holiday events are not able to happen
However, the school is still bringing some fun to its students.
For sixth grader Ariel Hurn, the switch to virtual learning hasn’t been easy.
“It feels really weird, actually,” Hurn said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing my teachers, but I know that we have to social distance, but I really want to see my teachers very badly.”
This distance is exactly why Daviess County Middle School expanded its annual “12 Days of Christmas” program.
“Some of the fun stuff we usually get to do, we had to set aside a little bit,” Media Specialist Katie Albers said. “So we thought this would be an easy way for us to add some of that fun of school back in and build community even though we’re apart.”
For 12 days, the school encouraged students to send in a picture of themselves wearing a different holiday outfit.
On Friday, Hurn’s picture was the lucky winner, so the staff hopped on a bus to deliver a gift.
She says the competition and the prize help make school feel a little closer to home.
“I love giving to people and stuff, and I like getting presents and stuff,” Hurn said. “Like, it makes me feel happy and stuff.”
The next winner is selected on Monday, December 7.
The contest will continue every school day from now through December 18.
