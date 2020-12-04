Jasper’s Memorial Hospital prepared for first wave of COVID-19 vaccines

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials at Memorial Hospital in Dubois County say they are ready to receive Indiana’s first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say they will be one of 40 hospitals in the state to receive the first round of vaccines.
Hospital administrators say they were prepared and already have an ultra cool freezer that can properly store the Pfizer vaccine.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stan Tretter from Memorial Hospital says he feels optimistic about the success from the trials of these vaccines, and is excited to get those vaccines to his county’s frontline workers.
“We want to be able to protect our healthcare workers so that they can provide the care that’s needed for these people,” he said. “Knowing that vaccine will soon be available for many more people, hopefully that will help us to get through this pandemic and get to the other side.”
Dr. Tretter says the estimated number of vaccines they will receive varies daily, but the number will be based on each county’s size
