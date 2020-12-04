911 Gives Hope toy drive kicks off Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays will be collecting unwrapped gifts for kids who are spending Christmas in the hospital.
Over the years, they’ve made the holidays a little brighter for children at hospitals across the Tri-State.
They will be collecting toys Friday at the east and west side Walmarts in Evansville, the Henderson Walmart, as well as Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC lot.
That toy drive will last through Sunday, December 6.
