Furloughed restaurant workers in Henderson getting financial relief

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Furloughed restaurant workers in Henderson are getting financial relief, and it’s coming from the Henderson Employee Relief Fund.
The county advisory board announced around $45,000 in gift cards will be given out to restaurant and tavern employees who don’t have other jobs.
Local restaurants helped by identifying workers who need the most assistance.
Most of those cards have already been distributed.
The board also decided to donate $25,000 to the Salvation Army Center of Hope to support its soup kitchen.
We’re told that last year, the Monday through Sunday lunch served just over 100 people per day.
Since the pandemic, that average has jumped to more than 300.
