Boonville leaders changing format for Christmas parade this weekend

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - December typically marks the return of Christmas parades all across the Tri-State, and the longest running Christmas parade in Indiana is still on.
However, much like with many holiday events this year, it will look vastly different.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boonville leaders announced there will be no bands, marchers or candy tossed out during the event.
City officials are asking parade watchers to practice social distancing, as well as wear masks.
“It’s a piece of normal, and I think everybody would like to have a piece of normal,” Karen Hullett, president of the Boonville Merchants Association said. “Christmas is a special time of year. We’re happy to bring it to the community, and the community’s happy to have it. I’m sure there’s still going to be people who come to watch it. What we ask is everybody just please respect everybody’s space and please wear your mask.”
The parade starts at Boonville High School on Sunday at 2 p.m and will go up around the square.
This is the 74th year of the event. Officials will broadcast the parade on Facebook Live through the Boonville Merchants Association’s official page.
