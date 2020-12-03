White Stallion Energy files for bankruptcy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An energy company that has mining operations located in southwestern Indiana has filed for bankruptcy.
On Wednesday, White Stallion Energy filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
According to court documents, the company entered Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to an unexpected cash shortage that was brought on by a steep decline in the coal market, which was made worse with the coronavirus pandemic.
The documents state that the company terminated all of their approximately 260 employees.
