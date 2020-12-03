IL reports 10,959 new COVID-19 cases, 191 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon.
The state map shows 10,959 new COVID-19 cases and 191 new deaths Thursday.
Illinois now has at least 759,562 total positive COVID-19 cases and 12,830 deaths statewide.
The map shows no new local deaths
It shows 16 new cases in Wayne County, 13 new cases in White County, 14 new cases in Wabash County, and eight new cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 968 cases, 32 deaths
- White County - 664 cases, 9 deaths
- Wabash County - 646 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 242 cases, 3 deaths
