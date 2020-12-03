Siciliano Subs closing down due to pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant is closing its doors after being hit hard financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Owners of Siciliano Subs on West Franklin Street posted on Facebook that they’re unfortunately shutting down.
Their business has only been open for two years, but owners Danielle and David Hodge, say they never fully recovered from the first quarantine back in March.
The Hodges say they’re thankful for everyone’s support over the years.
They plan to operate on a limited schedule this week from Thursday until Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the last sub is sold.
