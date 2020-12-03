School bus food truck open for business in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those driving along Evansville’s east side may have noticed a school bus sitting at the intersection of Green River Road and Morgan Avenue.
It’s a food truck called Coffee Buzz.
Owner Don Haury says he retired from working in the oil field and has wanted to work in the restaurant business. He specializes in carnival foods, such as giant pork tenderloins, corn dogs, funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos.
“I just had a friend that wanted to make a food container donut shop, and I thought a school bus would be better,” Haury said. “They’re reasonably priced, and I just wanted to try something different and it worked out great.”
Haury says he hopes to build another school bus food truck, and is trying to organize a mini food truck festival on Saturday in the parking lot right next to his school bus.
